NABCO Beneficiaries Asked To Exercise Restraint

Kumasi Metropolitan Co-ordinator of the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO), Mr Christian Kusi-Ampofo has asked beneficiaries of the programme to exercise restraint as efforts are being made to ensure smooth placements of all qualified applicants.

He said it is incumbent on his outfit to ensure that all qualified applicants were given the opportunity to serve despite the few challenges confronting the ongoing placement exercise.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Mr Kusi-Ampofo said the Kumasi Metropolis alone received 8,000 qualified applicants and it was obvious to face challenges in view of the numbers.

He said currently applicants in the Civic and Enterprise Ghana modules were being placed by the national secretariat and that all beneficiaries would get a place to serve the nation.

Mr Kusi-Ampofo said the few applicants whose applications were pending would soon get placement whilst those already placed were working assiduously in their institutions.

He said the NABCo secretariat has instituted a monthly time sheet to check and validate those placed and working under various organizations.

Mr Kusi-Ampofo, called for a permanent office for the Kumasi secretariat to ensure smooth operations.

—GNA