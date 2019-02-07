We've Not Received Any Cash or Phone From NAM1 - EOCO Boss

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has denied allegations circulating on social media that the Executive Director and staff had received cash various amounts and mobile phones from Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the Chief Executive of embattled gold dealership company, Menzgold.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Madam Jacqueline Avotri, the Head of Public Affairs, EOCO, for the Executive Director, Mr K.K. Amoah disclosed that, the attention of the Office had been drawn to a video circulating on social media to the effect that, 'NAM1 bro mentions names of top officials who took money, phones from Nana Appiah'.

According to the statement, the video is malicious and slanderous with the main aim of destroying the image of the Office and the reputation of the Executive Director.

It stated that the supposed brother (KOD) of Nana Appiah had no basis for his allegations, adding that, 'We wish to state clearly that the statement is totally false'.

The statement noted that the Executive Director nor any member of staff of EOCO has in no time received cash of any denomination, mobile phones nor 4x4 Land Cruisers from Nana Appiah.

It said the Office is of the opinion that the freezing of the assets of Menzgold Company Limited and its Associated Companies had incurred the displeasure of some beneficiaries of the assets of the Company, which might have prompted the video in circulation.

'The video and its alleged content will not deter the Office from retrieving and preserving the assets owned by Menzgold and its Associated Companies,' the statement said.

'The Office is further assuring the general public that we have a duty to perform and would continue to secure the asset of Menzgold Company Limited and its associated companies in accordance with our mandate as confirmed by the order of the court,' it added.

The statement, therefore, advised the public to disregard the video in circulation.

—GNA