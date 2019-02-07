Emile Short Commission To Open Probe Into By-Election Violence

Vice President of Ghana Dr. mahmudu Bawumia has with the approval of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is currently in South Africa, set up a commission to probe the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election that was characterised by violence last week Thursday.

The Commission is chaired by Justice Emile Short, formerly of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, a Legal Expert, Prof and Patrick IK. Acheampong, a former IGP comprise members of the Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission also has a former Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) as Secretary.

The terms of reference of the commission are as follows:

•To make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstance of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso wuogon by- election on the 31st day of January 2019;

•To identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries;

•To inquire into any matter which the commission consider incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries; and

•To submit within one month it's report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriatesanctions, if any.

