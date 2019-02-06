Government Establishes Commission Of Inquiry Into Ayawaso West By-Election Violence

Government has established a commission of inquiry into the events of violence which happened during the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency last Thursday.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications from the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the commission is required to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon elections.

The commission is composed of Mr. Justice Emile Short (Chairperson), Mrs. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mr. Patrick K. Acheampong and Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi.

The commission is also required to identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries. In addition to that, the commission is to submit within one month its report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions if any.

However, NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in an interview with Umaru Sanda on Citi fm’s ‘eyewitness news’, describes the establishment of the commission as a means to protect some perpetrators since the President did not submit any Constitutional Instrument as required by law.