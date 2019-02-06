Ghana Youth Guide To Empower 1,000 Girls In Northern Region

The Ghana Youth Guide, a non-partizan and advocacy organization based in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital is preparing to hold the maiden edition of the “Girls Conference 2019.

The conference is aimed at empowering some 1,000 teenage girls from various high schools in some selected districts in the Northern Region.

The prime focus is to build the capacity of young girls on their sexual reproductive and health rights, roles and responsibilities in order to avoid high-risk behaviors such us; early sexual intimacy, HIV/AIDS, early child marriage and drug abuse which is gradually consuming young girls in society.

Participanting districts in the upcoming conference includes; TamaleMetro, Savelugu, Walewale, Yendi, Sagnarigu, Tolon and Kumbungu respectively.

Prince Chentiwuni, CEO of Ghana EYouth Guide in an interview said experts in various fields of high professional standards would also lecture the girls on how to protect themselves against some social vices, path to career choices and self actualization.

He noted that, all relevant information regarding the conference has already been dispatched for effective participation in the conference.

Yet to fix a date and venue for the event, Mr, Chentiwuni revealed his outfit is still expecting some major sponsorship for the program considering the numbers involved.

He therefore appeals to the general public, cooperate bodies and government institution to partner in what he described as a worthy course.