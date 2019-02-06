Speaker Orders MP Alhassan Suhuyini To Leave Parliament

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini was on Wednesday ordered out of Parliament for disrupting proceedings.

Mr. Suhuyini is said to have been disruptive when the 2nd Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, directed the Minority to apologise for calling MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, a “bloody widow.”

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah reported that the Tamale North MP was shouting and challenging the Speaker’s order for an apology.

Suhuyini according to Caleb Kudah suggested that specific MPs found culpable of the act should instead be hurled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

Although he said the issue should be referred to the Committee, Suhuyini subsequently added that it will amount to nothing because of the way the committee had handled two separate cases involving the outspoken Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

He was however asked to leave the House for disrupting Parliament.

When Citi News spoke to Mr. Suhuyini after being walked out of Parliament, the MP felt he had been targetted because he referenced Kennedy Agyapong’s case in his argument.

“How was what I was doing disrupting proceedings. Many others did that. Why was it Suhuyini?… What got to him is the truth I spoke about what properly should have been done which was to refer those who were holding the placards to the privileges committee.”

“…And I shouted that they will go and join Kennedy Agyapong and whatever their side is doing for Kennedy Agyapong, our side will do for our people and he saw the truth in it and he couldn't stand it and he said I should walk out.”

Mr. Suhuyini added that: “I don't mind speaking the truth and getting shot let alone being asked to walk out of Parliament… This is the second time Kennedy has been referred to the privileges committee. What has happened?”

Kennedy Agyapong was recently referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee for inciting the public against undercover investigator Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was killed in January 2019.

In June 2018, he was referred to the Privileges Committee for reportedly describing the Parliament as a “useless” place.

But there has not been any resolution to the cases yet.

Minority’s challenge

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minority Leader, James Avedzi, challenged the order by Speaker saying the leadership of the Minority cannot apologize on behalf of some of its members who waved papers with the “bloody widow” inscription.

Avedzi insisted that such a rule was alien to Parliament.

Mr. Osei Owusu then reviewed his ruling and said the MPs who held the placards would be asked to apologise.

“I will ask the clerks to get the tapes of the proceedings of yesterday [Tuesday] and then the specific individuals who were seen holding those placards will be dealt with specially.”

Forgiveness from Lydia Alhassan

Lydia Alhassan, the newly elected MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon on Wednesday said she’s forgiven the Minority MPs over the bloody widow tag.

The Minority boycotted her swearing-in in protest of the violence that rocked the by-election held last week Thursday.

“I don't know what their interest is but I will say that I have forgiven them and I ask our good Lord to forgive all of them. Time will heal my wounds and time will tell my story,” the MP said.

–

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana