Why People Can But Gov’t Can’t Stop Corruption 

Lecturer, Mass Communication Department, Islamic University in Uganda/National Coordinator, Moral Reform Movement

Corruption is a behavioral conduct from moral standards of a society. These standards, also called moral values are nurtured by the community; not imposed by the state. In Uganda, through the inspectorate general of government Act 2002, authorities attempted to limit corruption to an ‘abuse of public office for private gain—that includes embezzlement, bribery, nepotism, influence peddling, theft of public funds or assets, fraud, forgery, causing financial or property loss and false accountability in public affairs.’ Now, who is faultless of all these vices so as to claim full moral authority?

Unlike defined legal procedures, moral issues are too broad to limit and police. To spit in middle of a gathering, for example, is nasty but not unlawful. It is immoral. When we were growing, we were asked not to eat from neighborhoods—not because of bad relations, rather to foster modesty, restraint and social harmony. Meals are often budgeted. To gate-crush, therefore, causes discomfort, potentially threatening neighborhood relations.

Now despite this potential social disparity, no democratic government can effectively impose ethical moral conducts without tending toward a dictatorship. Previously, the Ugandan government has severally legislated against corruption. Before and in-between the anti corruption strategy declared by president Museveni a dozen years ago in 2006, and the latest ‘John Ssimbwa Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act’ of 2015, and now the Col Edith Nakalema State House Unit against corruption, several legislations have been unsuccessfully erected against corruption. Acts of parliament include the Inspectorate General of Government Act, 2002, Leadership Code Act, 2002, Access to Information Act, 2005, Whistleblowers Act, 2010, Local Government Act, Cap 243, Uganda Police Act, 2006, the Budget Act, 2001, the Public Finance and Accountability Act, 2003, and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, 2003.

Why Have All These Efforts Failed?

It’s because they are addressing a right problem the wrong way. The issue is morality not legality. In the past when corruption offences were minimal and negligible, children were ‘grown.’ Today they ‘grow.’ They were grown to appreciate and practice social moral values. Today they grow without the opportunity to experience and practice these values. They eat without restraint. They grab with impunity. As adults they perceive corruption to be a normal social conduct. This is now a difficult mindset to change—by whatever approach—coercion or otherwise. President Museveni may threaten to replace hundreds of civil servants in a day but can’t be sure of attaining a different work ethics. They all certainly copied from a similar moral ethical script.

How We Lost Track

From the five year civil strife of Luwero Triangle (1981-1986) to the 20-year Northern Uganda insurgence (1987-2007), parents relegated moral issues to the periphery. The priority was to survive and return home alive. Children turned into parents without adequate moral direction. They are now about to be grandparents without correct moral values to pass on.

Within a relative political stability, the moral-less parents actively procreated to contribute to the current youth bulge. Apparently the NRM government successfully initiated both economic and social recovery programs but lacked proper ideas of guiding the national moral fabric. The negative attitude of former ethics and integrity state minister, Maria Matembe towards government tells that she had moral package to share with the population. So seems that of her predecessors; Nsaba Buturo and incumbent father Simon Lokodo.

Shift of Middle-Age Crisis

Children who were grown progressed patiently, happily and comfortably towards social and economic stability around their 40th birth day. Short of this by 45, the panic button was pressed. This was called the middle-age crisis. In the post-civil war era, the middle-age perceptions have shifted from 40s to 20s. Fresh college and university graduates who grew but were not mentored; who gate-crushed neighborhood meals and spit anyhow; are serving in public offices—expected to effectively manage well planned social service deliveries. But they perceive resource grabbing as normal routine. Big problem! With it they compete for wealth accumulation, comfortable with the adage ‘end justifies the means,’ regardless of its devilishness. A twenty-five year public servant from Kisoro (just example), will seek to own an arcade in Mbarara, another in Masaka and Kampala. He will pursue an apartment in Nairobi, Dubai or London until losing sense of these assets! This is phenomenally immoral.

The Recovery Process

It is primarily a social responsibility that simply requires a political will. It is also a gradual, not a coercive instantaneous recovery process. It may as well, by concept, target the young, not the old—in order to aim for a new less corrupt generation.

Society is at the grassroots, implying, in the Ugandan context that political leadership in local council executives (LC1s) has a critical role to play. They will regularly mobilize communities for sensitization meetings on reclaiming society from the present immoral abyss. Society must reassume the role of child up bringing as a collective community responsibility. A child modeled along the lines of a community effort is potentially a national asset, not its liability. It’s a village pride not its corrupt outcast.

In LC generated meetings, government MADs—ministries, agencies and departments, such as ministry of health, ethics and integrity, national council of sports, Uganda police force get to work—offering tips on diet, hygiene, global lucrative sport games and responsible parent-child relationships. Apparently, the national political leader ships shouldn’t sell, but develop more sport and recreation facilities across the country. It can engage the entertainment industry not to stop at composing Tubonganawe or Kyarenga but also moral reshaping and corruption-condemning hits to jig upon in dance halls and social events. Believe it the message will sink. The impact will deepen.

Consequences

Gradually and sustainably, just inside one generation of ten years, the nation shall start witnessing a new crop of less-corrupt citizens with social driven moral values to respect that are cost-effectively generated without requiring the ratios of police: person mathematics. There’re shall emerge teenage millionaires off-their spot and creative talents who are often unbothered with the free political trappings but are highly disciplined with self-policing skills on what is or not right to do. Without saying it, from these shall arise a more committed civil service, better service deliveries, improved quality of life and a home called Uganda to be proud of. Corruption will get dismal as no country has had it zero in human history.

The choice to make is for us as the affected society: Do we continue with the current situation-scenario or change along the lines above?