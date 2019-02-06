By-Election Violence: Akufo-Addo Has Failed To Protect Ghanaians - Kofi Adams

Former Organiser of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has said the ruling New Patriotic party cannot justify the violence that characterised the Ayawaso West West Wuogon by-elections last Thursday.

He insisted the NPP was aware the gun-wielding men in mask would cause mayhem during the polls, and added that it is the reason government top officials have not come out to condemn the nasty act.

Mr Adams who described the incident as a threat to Ghana’s democracy said the shameful use of fire arms to torment innocent people must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

He told Kwame Minkah on Ete Sen on Radio XYZ 93.1 that the masked men were NPP “bandits” who were ordered to cause mayhem during the polls.

“They are not police men. The NPP cannot say they are state security” he said and condemned the government for failing to protect the citizens as expected of it.

“The security of the country is not the best. Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians because he is not protecting us,” Mr Adams remarked.

He also charged the police to thoroughly investigate the shoting incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Government Under Fire

The Akufo-Addo government is under fire following the bloody elections and the silence of Ministers who are in charge of the country’s security, especially after reports confirmed that the perpetrators of the melee were ‘NPP hooligans’ who were clad in Police uniform and drove freely in pick-up trucks with the Ghana Police Service insiginia.

However, the Electoral Commission (EC), the NPP Communications Directorate insist the incident happened outside the polling station and that, the polls were very peaceful.

Meanwhile, calls have intensified for the dismissal of Minister of State in charge of National Security at the Presidency, Bryan Achempong, if he fails to resign with immediate effect.

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Kwesi Jonah has charged the police to probe Mr Acheampong who is also MP for Abetifi, for the violent attacks.

It follows his admission that he ordered the suspected thugs robed and armed with Police accoutrements to the polling centres.

Analyst of the video footage of the brutalities and slides captured from it, have identified some of the men, believed to be members of the NPP Vigilante group, Invisible Forces.

Fresh videos in which one of those involved is heard screaming this is the beginning of 2020 is even raising more fears among a section of the public who are piling pressure on government to sack the National Security Minister and ensure thorough investigations.

The latest to join is the Ghana Bar Association. A statement the Association issued and signed by National president, Anthony Forson and National Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo condemned the barbaric act and demanded thorough investigations.

The GBA statement comes as pressure mounts on the Police, Parliament and government to ensure the interrogation of Bryan Acheampong, who admitted sending the thugs to the polling centres.

In a statement, the Association called on government and the security agencies to investigate the violence that marred the polls and bring perpetrators to book.

“The Ghana Bar Association views the use of firearms and acts of violence in a constituency where a by-election was being held as a serious blight on Ghana’s democratic credentials and a threat to the rule of law”.

The Association also called for justice for the victims of the violence.

Already, CHRAJ, the UNDP, the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, Christian Council of Ghana, the National Union of Ghana Students, the National Peace Council, pressure group, Occupy Ghana and the Center for Social Democracy have made similar demands.

But the governing party and the Electoral Commission insist the assault, which has left at least four hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds, was an isolated incident and did not mar the polls.