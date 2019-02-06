If Anything Happens To Any NDC MP, Question Bryan Acheampong – MP

Member of Member of Parliament (MP) for Ododiodoo says the opposition National Democratic Congress and well meaning Ghanaians should march to Mr Bryan Acheampong, a minister of state in charge of national security, whenever violence is visited on any of the Minority members in Parliament.

Mr Edwin Nii Lantey vanderpuye made the assertions on Inside Politics on Tuesday, following the attacks that were visited on some NDC members in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections last Thursday.

Mr Vanderpuye says Mr Acheampong has proven he knows the identities of the masked armed men who caused mayhem at the La Bawaleshie Presby School Polling Station during the polls.

Hon Bryan Acheampong

During the period, NDC MP for Ningo prampram, Sam George was assaulted by some men in police outfit believed to be NPP thugs.

The Minority in Parliament, which Mr Vanderpuye is a member, on Tuesday marched to the Police head quarters to demand the identities of masked armed men, who caused the violence last Thursday.

The action stems from growing public suspicion of attempt to suppress the Police to cover-up for the heavily built men believed to the NPP thugs who were armed with the heavy weapons by government to terrorize voters at the Polling station, known to be an NDC stronghold.

Speaking to Mugabe Maase, Mr Vanderpuye noted the events on the election showed the government does not care about the security of the people, adding the leadership of Parliament has not taken the issue seriously.

"When we came to Parliament on Friday, the day after our brother Sam George was assaulted, the Speaker gagged us. Even Okudzeto and other MPs tried their best for him to address the issue, but the Speaker didn't allow us," he said.

This, he said, means the Minority has to mount pressure pressure on the Police Service to bring the perpetrators to book.

" IGP and his police say they have not been able to arrest any of the perpetrators of the violence," he said and argued that once a Minister said he knew the masked men arresting them should not have been difficult.

He bemoaned how government was arming people who should not have access to arms to the detriment of the peace Ghana boasts of, and added the Minority will continue to march to the IGP's office until the thugs are arrested.