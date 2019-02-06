Vanderpuye Recounts How NPP Elements Planned To Kill Him, Sam George, Others

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ododiodoo constituency, Nii Lantey vanderpuye has made a shocking revelation of how some members within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wanted him killed during the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election held on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Mr Vanderpuye, a former Sports Minister, recount on Inside Politics on Radio XYZ 93.1 how he was called by unknown number to inform him about the plans of the NPP.

"Usually, I don't answer strange calls especially on a day of elections, but this private number kept calling so I had to answer. When I answered, the person asked of my whereabouts and I said I was at Abelemkpe. That was when he told me they [the NPP] wanted to kill me. I asked of his identity but he declined and said 'We have been told to hit you with a metal but I don't want to.," he revealed.

"The person told me that and added that the plotters wanted them to kill me, Eric Opoku, Collins Dauda, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, Agbodza and Sam George," Mr Vanderpuye alleges.

Violence

It will be recalled that during the elections, NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, was assaulted by alleged heavily armed thugs who were causing mayhem at the La-Baweleshie Presby Basic 1 JHS.

A similar situation occured at the residence of Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, the NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, where at least 6 NDC members were shot by masked men believed to be members of NPP vigilante group, the Invincible Forces.

The NDC eventually announced it had withdrawn from the elections which was later won by the late MP's girlfriend, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

But Mr Vanderpuye said it wasn't surprising that Mr Sam George was manhandled on that day at the full glare of security agencies, adding "this means Sam George would have been killed had they caught him somewhere else."

Government Under Fire

The Akufo-Addo government is under fire following the bloody elections and the silence of Ministers who are in charge of the country's security, especially after reports confirmed that the perpetrators of the melee were 'NPP hooligans' who were clad in Police uniform and drove freely in pick-up trucks with the Ghana Police Service insiginia.

However, the Electoral Commission (EC), the NPP Communications Directorate insist the incident happened outside the polling station and that, the polls were very peaceful.

Meanwhile, calls have intensified for the dismissal of Minister of State in charge of National Security at the Presidency, Bryan Achempong, if he fails to resign with immediate effect.

It follows his admission that he ordered the suspected thugs robed and armed with Police accoutrements to the polling centres.