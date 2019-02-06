“Significant Evidence” Is a Relative Term, By the Way

I have read the news report in which Mr. Kissi Agyabeng, lawyer for Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger-Eye PI team of private investigators, claims to have given “significant evidence” to personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), pointing directly to the as yet unidentified gunmen on a motorbike who allegedly summarily executed Mr. Ahmed Hussein-Suale on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, near the Madina, Accra, family residence of the slain man (See “Anas Produces Evidence of Ahmed’s Killers” Modernghana.com 2/4/19).

As of this writing, we are still not in a position to objectively determine if, indeed, the alleged evidence which Mr. Agyabeng claims to have handed over to the police is as “significant” as the Tiger-Eye PI attorney claims the same to be. And until police authorities come public to confirm the aforesaid “evidence” as such, we can only reserve our judgment until the proper determination has been officially made public by police authorities or investigators. The preceding notwithstanding, we need to emphasize the fact that until police investigators have arrived at their logical conclusions, Mr. Anas and the members of his Tiger-Eye team of private investigators cannot be absolutely ruled out as potential or even prime suspects.

By all means, the operatives of the Tiger-Eye PI firm are welcome to provide police investigators with whatever evidentiary clues they may possess. But, of course, the Anas Gang cannot facilely presume to instruct either police investigators or the general public on the contours or direction in which the investigators ought to take. For instance, Messrs. Anas and Agyabeng have absolutely no right to either lecture or instruct police investigators on the need to restrict the movements of Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the NET 2 TV proprietor and the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central, in the Central Region, whose infamous publication and the defamatory broadcasting of the pictures and residential addresses and itinerary of the slain man may circumstantially have led to the shooting death of Mr. Hussein-Suale.

The police reserve the peremptory right to determine this aspect of their investigations, strictly based on the strength of the evidence at hand, and not because any person or group of persons with vested interest in the Hussein-Suale case thinks one way or another about the same. The same rule, of course, goes for Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who was the prime target of the Tiger-Eye PI-produced filmic documentary exposé titled “Number 12,” of which, we are told, Mr. Hussein-Suale played a key role. Doing otherwise would be tantamount to undue harassment on the part of both police investigators and Messrs. Anas and Agyabeng.

And on the preceding score, also, it goes without saying that if police investigators do not appear to be servilely doing the bidding of the Tiger-Eye PI proprietor and his lawyer, Mr. Agyabeng, they may very well be privy to some information or evidentiary material that may very well be beyond the ken or epistemic scope or knowledge of these two interested gentlemen. In other words, gone are the days when the key operatives of the erstwhile Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) knee-jerkily privileged the mercenary work of the Tiger-Eye PI team over and above that of the taxpayer-established and funded Ghana Police Service.

The foregoing notwithstanding, the alleged detailing by Mr. Anas and his team of private investigators of some life-threatening phone calls that were reportedly made to the deceased by the alleged masterminds of Mr. Hussein-Suale’s murder strikingly recalls the allegedly life-threatening calls that had reportedly been made to the cellphones of Mr. Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the grandson of the legendary Doyen of Gold Coast and Ghanaian Politics, to wit, Dr. Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, who was brutally stabbed to death in his own bedroom, in the Shiashie area of the East-Legon suburb of Accra, a little over two years ago. In the latter instance, the Mahama-appointed then-Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. John Kudalor, mysteriously and suspiciously yanked the lead police investigator, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, a Commissioner of Police (COP), from the case and had the latter administratively demoted from the post of Greater-Accra Regional Police Commander to the relatively diminutive post Principal/Director of a police-training academy in the Central Region.

Clearly, it stands to reason to conclude that the key to resolving the Hussein-Suale murder directly and fundamentally hinges on the ability of police investigators to unravel the “mystery” surrounding the brutal stabbing death of Mr. Danquah-Adu whose case, we were told by police investigators at the time, was gravid with far more “significant” evidentiary clues than we, so far, know about the equally brutal slaying of Mr. Hussein-Suale. For instance, in the Danquah-Adu case, we were reliably informed by police investigators that the criminal suspects had personally confessed to having been contracted to slaughter their victim, in the wake of whose death they had also been paid what clearly amounted to a pittance but, which, in the warped and stunted imagination of the criminal suspects, amounted to a handsome load of money.

The Hussein-Suale case does not quite appear to be replete with such forensically sustainable evidentiary details. At least, not according to the version provided the media by Mr. Agyabeng, the attorney for Mr. Anas and his Tiger-Eye PI team of private investigators.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 5, 2019

E-mail: