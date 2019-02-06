The Ghana Police Should Punish Troublemakers--Yvonne Nelson

The Ghana Police Service has been thrown a critical challenge to deal ruthlessly with troublemakers who are always fond of unleashing terror on people.

According to Movie Producer and Actress, Yvonne Nelson, who threw the challenge, charged the Ghana Police Service to be up to their task in dealing with political violence.

Yvonne Nelson, who was speaking on TV3 on Tuesday was sharing her thoughts on the recent nasty political violence that hit the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

“The police should take action and be in control,” she emphatically stated.

Some heavily-armed National Security operatives shot and wounded supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the private residence of the NDC’s candidate about an hour into the by-election on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

Some civilians were also beaten up, including a member of parliament, Mr Sam George, who was slapped in the melee in the full glare of some police officers.

The police, in a press release, said statements have been taken from 16 victims of the shooting incident, adding that a statement form has been issued to Mr Sam George to submit for necessary action.

The police also said it has taken note of the concerns raised by the public, parliamentarians, statesmen and reputable organisations about the incident and that thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter in line with the ongoing transformation agenda of the police service, which is aimed at ensuring the highest professional standards in the Service.

This follows the Minority in Parliament’s march to the police headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, 5 February 2019 to put pressure on the police hierarchy to immediately arrest the armed security men who unleashed mayhem on civilians at the by-election.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu has expanded the committee tasked to investigate the violence, to cover the professional as well as the criminal conduct of those involved in the incident.

