Berekum Youth Nearly Lynched VRA Manager Over Dumsor

But for the timely intervention of the police, the branch manager of the Northern Electricity Department (NEDCo), a subsidiary company of Volta River Authority (VRA) at Berekum, would have been lynched yesterday by angry youth.

The angry youth of Berekum charged at Eric Ofori, who is in charge of the northern sector, over what they termed the continuous power outages in the town recently.

The youth numbering about 60 to 80, stormed the branch of the NEDCo to demand an explanation from the power managers for the continuous power outages for continuous three days.

Realizing he would not be spared, Mr Ofori took to his heels and sought refuge at the divisional headquarters of the police about 100 metres away from the NEDCo office.

The youth later massed up in front of the police quarters demanding that the branch manager be released for them to beat him.

The Berekum Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Nicholas Opare Ofosuhene, had to calm tempers with a pledge that power would be restored by 1pm yesterday.

While some of the irate youth refused to leave the premises, others went and deflated all the tyres of a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GN 630-18 belonging to NEDCo.

Those at the police quarters said they wanted to witness the restoration of power before they would leave.

The incident forced the regional police commander, DCOP Owusu Boateng, to visit the scene to access the situation and calm the youth.

Light was eventually restored at about 12:30pm after which the angry youth dispersed.

Berekum and its environs, for the past three weeks, purportedly have been hit by power outages as a result of ongoing works to upgrade NEDCo's equipment aimed at serving the people better. The people said the situation had affected their livelihood because they could not get water to bath or do domestic chores. Most artisans such as hairdressers, barbers, vulcanizers, cold store operators, among others, have been thrown out of business and are facing untold hardship.

According to the youth, they should be informed before the power goes out and should be given alternatives to enable them to work for their daily bread, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

—Daily Guide