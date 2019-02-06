Former MP, Spouse Fete Orphans

The Former MP for Okri Constituency B.D. Adu aka AWET and his wife Mrs. Betty Adu yesterday gave a hand of support to the children of the Young Saint Imelda Orphanage of Adenta.

Presenting a cheque for an unspecified amount of money for the upkeep of the children, Mrs. Ado, on behalf of her husband, said: “We were touched by the story of the children and how Ms. Emelda Kumber has raised them and continues to do so”.

Some of the children are already in tertiary institutions as others are in Mirgu a suburb of Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

The presentation was done on the premises of the Daily Guide Network (DGN) which was instrumental in putting across the request for support for the orphanage which was started in 2000 with five kids with the number appreciating to the current 40.

Mr. Adu and his wife have helped many children in need over the years. As readers of the Daily Guide, they came across some of these needy children through the newspaper's publications.

—Daily Guide