Diamond Cement Reward Customers Nationwide

Diamond Cement Group has rewarded its customers across the country, whose loyalty has supported the company to the growth of the cement business sector.

The event which was held in Accra gathered industrial players and key stakeholders in the cement industry. In attendance were top Directors/Managers of the Diamond Cement Group and its subsidiaries led by the Group Managing Director, Mr. Prasad Motaparti and the Group Chairman, Mr. Mukesh Patel. Others were Mr. B. V. K. Raju, General Manager-Research & Development; Mr. K. S. Bhaskara Rao, Commercial Manager and Mr. N. Venkatesh, Financial Controller.

Addressing the gathering, Group Managing Director Mr. Prasad Motaparti expressed the Group's delight to host its partners and numerous customers whose businesses have complemented their huge investments. He particularly praised Ghanaians for the support, stressing that the success of Diamond Cement belongs to Ghanaians for accepting the brand.

He noted that such support has informed the Group's continuous investment in the economy. He recalled the acquisition and reviving of the ailing Tema Steel Works of the Ghana Industrial Holding (GIHOC), now known as Tema Steel Company Ltd, which has now transformed Ghana from an importer to an exporter of steel.

He said the Group is committed to supporting the development of the three regions in which it operates in the areas of education and health with the construction of classrooms, boreholes and provision of direct and indirect employment for over 5,000 people. He added that the Diamond Cement Group also makes huge financial contribution to the state in terms of direct and indirect taxes with an annual contribution of GH¢250 million.

The Executive Secretary of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Ghana (CMAG), Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Amoah, indicated that loyal customers of the company deserved recognition saying “through their loyalty, the Diamond Cement Group has become a force to reckon with as far as the cement industry is concerned.”

He also commended the Diamond Cement Group for their exploits in further refining local limestone for the production of local clinker which is the biggest component in the production of cement.

“Such uniqueness deserves praise as it embraces local content policy and value addition as encouraged by government,” he said. He appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to consider such exploits by considering local cement manufacturers when awarding licensing for the mining of local limestone concessions.

—Daily Guide