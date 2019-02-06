Afienya Records High Power Theft In Tema

Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region is said to be a leading area where power theft was recorded in the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in 2018.

In 2017, Tema Newtown was the foremost runner, followed by Ashaiman Municipality but the year 2018 has seen Afienya overtaking the two contenders in terms of illegal connections.

ECG is said to always fall short of expectation of the number of energy units they distribute to the area and monies accrued from its sale.

In September 2018, the Tema regional branch of the ECG pursued about 4,707 people for engaging in illegal power connections, running into millions of cedis. The activities of these electricity thieves have resulted in losses of power amounting to GH¢2.2 million last year.

According to the Revenue Protection Manager at Tema ECG, Zita Kyei Gyamfi, who disclosed this to the media, her outfit upon identifying such criminals quickly surcharged them and submitted letters to them accordingly.

She explained that her outfit had so far been able to recover 80 per cent out of the total amount, representing GH¢2.4 million of the total figure of losses.

The Revenue Protection Manager mentioned some 19 customers who had refused to pay after they were surcharged with the units they stole; they had been referred to the court by the legal department of the company.

She cautioned the public to desist from the practice, stressing that her outfit is now moving with the police to visit homes to inspect and arrest those who have tampered with ECG meters and also engaged in illegal connections.

—Daily Guide