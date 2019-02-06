YIEDIE Trains 176 Youth In Takoradi

The Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE), in collaboration with Eff-Ess Group of Companies in Takoradi, has trained a total of 176 youth in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in entrepreneurship skill to grow small businesses.

The training was sponsored by Global Communities, an international development and humanitarian aid organization.

At a brief graduation ceremony in Sekondi one of the trainers, Nii Kpani, stressed the need to create entrepreneurs through skills development for self-initiatives that would lead to job and wealth creation.

He advised the beneficiaries to take up moderate businesses that they could effectively manage.

He pointed out that training the youth in employable skills would help stabilize the nation's economy and advised the graduands to “dream big, start small and act now.”

He encouraged participants to critically look at themselves and adopt the can-do spirit to face the challenges ahead. He expressed concern that the youth of today were only interested in white-collar jobs and that the time had come for them to move to other jobs that could earn them regular income.

He commended the graduands for their hard work which had enabled them to acquire the requisite skills and urged them to bring to bear what they learnt by creating jobs for others.

Vincent Annan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry promised that his outfit would support in diverse ways any of the beneficiaries who would take up the challenge to begin their own businesses.

Ato Van-Ess, CEO of Eff-Ess Company Limited advised the graduands to invest, own their businesses, join associations and maintain integrity to enable them stay in business for long.

Certificates were presented to the beneficiaries for successfully completing the training module.

