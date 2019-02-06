Nii Mensah Laryea Not Legitimate Regent Of Katamanso - Royal Family

THE NII Mantse Adzin-We Royal Family of Nungua has in a strong worded statement indicated that one Ebenezer Nii Mensah Laryea is not the legitimate Regent of the Katamanso Stool.

Ebenezer Laryea has over the period been holding onto that title, but according to kingmakers of Adzin-We Family where he belongs to, he has never been selected, appointed and installed as a Regent of Katamanso in accordance with the relevant custom and tradition by the elders of Adzin-We Family.

They maintained that Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, has rightfully been selected, appointed and installed as Regent of the area as he has already announced his decision not to contest the parliamentary seat in 2020.

Addressing a press conference in response to a publication carried by DAILY GUIDE, Nii Botwe Laryea II, Dzasetse of Nungua Traditional Council, who doubles as a principal kingmaker of Katamanso Stool noted that “in view of the fact that the claimant to the stool has not been legitimately appointed as Regent of the area, the elders of the Katamanso Stool which forms part of Adzin-We under the Nungua Traditional Council, has advised the general public to desist from doing business with the said Ebenezer Nii Mensah Laryea because, according to them, he is 'fake.'

“The family sincerely advises the general public to desist from doing anything or business with such a person in the name of Ebenezer Nii Mensah Laryea or Oak Tree; the public is hereby advised,” he cautioned.

He added that the elders of the Adzin We and Nungua Traditional Council have the right to annul any dealings with people who would ignore the advice and continue to deal with Ebenezer Nii Mensah Laryea and when that happens, the families shall not be held responsible.

According to the family, he has not been nominated by the substantive chief of Katamanso, Nii Otu Akwetey IX, who had been indisposed since 2009. As a result, he appointed his son, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo as the Regent.

Numo Botwe Atiekpe, Osabu Wolumo said Joshua Nii Odai had no authority to install a Regent at Katamanso as purported in the said publication and his claim as the Head of the Nii Mantse Adzin We of Nungua was not a true reflection of the situation on the ground.

He therefore advised the public to treat the installation of Ebenezer Nii Mensah Laryea as Katamanso Regent as being without merit and should be ignored and disregarded.

Katamanso is one of the principal villages under the Nungua Stool and the chief of the village is an automatic member of the Nungua Traditional Council who performs many functions.

However, the incapacitation of Nii Akwetey IX has rendered the Katamaso seat in the council vacant until the appointment of Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo as Katamanso Regent by the Adzin We and he was incorporated into the Nungua Traditional Council in view of the customary and legal powers conferred on King Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area.

Source: Daily Guide