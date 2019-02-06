Yilo Krobo Robbery Gang Busted

Two suspected armed robbers believed to be leading a gang and causing terror within the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region, have been arrested by the police.

The two are allegedly part of a group of herdsmen operating between Oterkpolu and Asitey in Yilo Krobo.

The two, Bukari Amadu and Haruna Asor who were apprehended by officers from the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) are part of a group of 6 armed robbers terrorizing residents and travellers in and around Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities.

The arrest comes after the robbers ambushed two military men and a policeman working with the forestry task force in the area.

The herdsmen are said to have forcibly taken away the guns of the security officers and in the process injured others including a police officer, Sargent Daniel Akamaro who has been admitted at the Atua Government Hospital.

The six suspects robbed traders plying the Asitey mountain road and ambushed the security personnel L/Cpl Agbanya Wonder of Ghana Armed Forces, Private Brempong of 1BN Michel Camp and G/Sgt Daniel who were on forestry patrol duties.

In the process, they took away two G3 rifles with 24 rounds of ammunition.

The arrested robbers with the retrieved weapons

Citi News can confirm that the guns taken by the herdsmen have been retrieved by DSP Kartey Otumi, the Eastern Regional Police Operations Commander.

Also a cash sum of GHC 1, 958.70p was also found on the suspects believed to be money taken from the people they robbed.

The two persons who have been arrested are currently in custody at the Eastern Regional Police command to assist the police with further investigations.

DSP Kartey Otumi, the Eastern Regional Police Operations Director who spoke to Citi News after the arrest promised to ensure that the four other suspects who are currently on the run are arrested and brought to book.

He then called on the general public to assist the police with reliable information which will help them to arrest the suspects.

---CitinewsRoom