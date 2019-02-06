EC Meets Political Parties Following Violent By-Election

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana led by its Chair Madam Jean Mensa is expected to meet representatives of political parties for a crucial engagement over last week's Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-Elections which recorded some cases of violent attacks.

The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting will be held at the Conference Room of the Head Office of the of the Electoral Commission with high expectations hoping to get issues bothering on electoral violence addressed in any future election.

According to our sources, a revaluation of the role of the Election Security Task-Force, and proposals for possible reforms will be discussed at the meeting.

This meeting comes only days after the Electoral Commission fiercely defended the integrity of the widely condemned poll, insisting that the recorded brutalities could not have influenced the outcome in any manner, although turnout was very low.

It is still unclear whether the largest opposition NDC, will attend this meeting given their disagreements with the Commission before and after the January 31st by-election.

Videos from a polling center within the constituency during the election showed the physical assault on some citizens including the NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George.

The attack was carried out by some masked men who were heavily armed at some polling stations.

The identities of the masked men and whose instructions they were working under was not known until the Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong disclosed in a Citi News interview that they were security personnel sanctioned by the state.

Several CSOs and individuals have condemned attacks with the police

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations into the violence.

