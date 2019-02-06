Don't Sack Students Who Steal; Reform Them On Campus

It is a norm in most schools, if not all, to suspend indefinitely or dismiss students who engage in theft. This is supposed to serve as deterrent to others by terrifying them to back off when faced with the temptation to steal and also to reduce or eliminate the act in the culprit (s). Possibly, they are deemed cancerous or contagious and may spread, infect or contaminate others if they are not amputated from the institution (s). It may sound cogent too to posit that these “bad nuts”, especially those in tertiary institutions, are close to the public purse hence may loot and drain it when they become employees in the public sector.

These among other laudable reasons may crown dismissal or indefinite suspension as the best antidote to student thieves. However, should these fears, which I believe can be checked, controlled and eliminated, block a person’s chances of having a bright/brighter future? What economic gain do we get from serving them the bad news that their academic ambitions must be aborted because they stole?

I am not an advocate for the propagation of crime but one who pleads that justice be tampered with mercy regarding students who engage in theft. Nobody was born to steal and nobody, especially a girl, will risk losing her/his integrity and education because of stealing if it were merely for the fun of it. It is sad to note that some students steal basic needs/necessities and have their education abruptly terminated as a result. From Maslow’s Concept of Needs, physiological needs of man are mandatory and include food, water and shelter. Unfortunately, some children/people cannot afford them yet they yearn to survive, they love to have life, like any of us. It is true that the fact that you need to eat, drink, be sheltered or clothed (shelter is not just habitat or structure but also shelter for your body, clothes) does not mean you grab them from anywhere anyhow. YES, THERE ARE BOUNDARIES! As a result of the boundaries, we have crime and punishment.

But is punishment meant to unmake a person? No! Never! It is sad to reecho that most, if not all, the things students steal are directly or indirectly physiological needs. For instance, some steal edible provisions and panties etc which are directly physiological and others steal money which is indirect since they may have stolen the money to buy food or some crucial shelter for the body. Though they must be punished, let us use the punishment to make but not unmake them. After all, we should love the offender but hate the offense. To show our love for student-thiefs, let us keep them on campus and help them to stop stealing. Otherwise when we sack them, we are saying “hey you can’t steal here but you can steal somewhere else.” When we accept stealing as momentary and believe in the capability of students thiefs to change, we are saying “hey, stealing is not good. You are born to be honourable so return to your right identity.”

Honestly, some Disciplinary Committees have the wrong notion of the expression that “justice delayed is justice denied” hence they spend no time in getting to the root cause of the act of stealing. If you patiently dig to the sincere true reason some people steal, you will have no moral right to throw/hurl the first stone. At best, you weep for the person and even hold yourself responsible for the crime. A true story is told of a school girl who was found guilty of stealing. The fingers pointed unmercifully at her until by divine intervention, a member of the D C asked her why she stole the 20 cedis and how she did it. Painfully, she burst into tears and explained:

“I have big breasts and need a bra. I told my father about it but he paid no heed. I further told my madam about it. She promised giving me one but for so long never did. I am not able to play like my friends cos my braless big breasts hinder me. I saw the money fall from my friend’s pocket the other day. I picked it and desired to give it to her but my need came to mind. So I hid the money in order to buy one later. Honestly, I am not a thief.”

Sadly, charity seems to no longer begin at home. It begins, continues and ends in school as most children are whisked to school as soon as they hit at least six months. It is not amusing hear and see homes rapidly becoming mere houses but that is the order of the century. Some houses are even empty because both parents and children are schooling. Hence when students are sacked from a school, the most popular agency of formation in the 21st century, and are unable to secure another one, they unwaveringly continue to decay in crime. The result is the increasing number of criminals and crime in the system: armed robbers, pick-pockets, prostitutes, cyber-fraudsters, confident tricksters etc. Suicide, inability to believe in a second chance, resort to instant justice may be unconsciously built in the victims who were not taught or counseled to believe they can be better; given a second chance to learn it is good to give another a second chance,; and treated with patience/tolerance to learn that people maybe bad but they can change. “Teach a child the way he should go and when he grows he will not depart from it.”

From the Theories of Human Behaviour, there is consensus among scholars that human behaviour is complex as it keeps changing. It is also a known adage that “change is constant.” Inferably, a bad person can be good and vice versa. Some public officials were not thieves when they were students but have turned thieves in those offices. Some students who stole because of their physiological needs and were sacked would have possibly stopped stealing after gaining employment and would have been very good human resource for the country at large.

I, therefore, humbly plead that the stakeholders of the Ghana Education Service take a critical second look at dismissing or suspending students indefinitely due to theft. I suggest that culprits should be given alternative punishment on campus and helped to reform. They can also be counseled and given transfer to other schools if continuous stay will disturb them psychologically. They are students because they are learners. Let us help them to learn that it is possible to return to sanity after messing up. I trust that some good citizens of Ghana will bring better alternatives on board if this is considered.

Note: The criminal once loved and would still love to be an honorable person. Don’t write them off, especially when they are young and learners. Reformation is possible. Help them reform.

By: Faustina Tantie

