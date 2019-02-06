Class Teacher Teaches In Twi For Class Two Pupils To Translate To One Another In Dagaare

Every country wants to her citizens to thrive in education. This quest has led to countries embracing policies that they think are magical to their educational headaches. There is concurrence among several scholars that it is better to welcome beginning learners and start teaching them in their mother tongue, L1. According to Professor Angelina Kioko, 16th Janauary 2016, (www.britishcouncil.org), using L1 to teach the beginning learner helps the learner to learn comfortably instead of being apprehensive, makes teaching learner-centered, quickens reading abilities, facilitates transfer of knowledge into L2 later, and reduces the burden of teachers struggling to explain concepts in a foreign language to someone who barely understands it.

The benefits of L1 are tempting hence it is not surprising that there is high patronage of this policy by many a country. According to a study by Okebukola et tal published by Journal of Research in Science Teaching/Volume 50, Issue 1, (2012), over two-thirds of countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe have developed policies on the use of L1 for teaching in lower primary. Ghana is part of this cohort.

This policy may have yielded some enviable results in some countries and some schools in Ghana but the other side of the coin indicates some schools are suffering as a result. Ghana is a multilingual country hence implementers of this policy need to take this into cognizance for us to reap the full benefits of this policy. Ghana Education Service in particular should have this in mind while posting or transferring teachers to primary schools. Head teachers and school managements need to also keenly consider this before allocating classes to teachers in the school.

Unfortunately, teaching and learning has become more cumbersome for some teachers and pupils who happen to have different L1s. A young lady lamented in a vehicle about her ordeal as a class teacher for class two. Twi is her L1 but she was posted to a school in Upper West where Dagaare is the L1. Finding herself in this language barrier, she recruited some of her pupils into Twi-Dagaare translators. Hence she teaches in Twi for the few pupils who understand Twi to translate to their mates in Dagaare. She also expressed that she is unable to teach Dagaare as a subject.

How accurate can the translation of these pupils be? How does she measure the accurateness of the translation of the pupils? And how long should they continue to miss Dagaare lessons? It is not surprising to find even adults struggling to translate certain things into Dagaare and other languages. And sometimes we resort to code mixing (mixing of two languages in a sentence or speech etc) just because we don’t have the necessary vocabulary to translate them. Besides, the apprehension that the L1 policy intends to eliminate rather intensifies in both pupils and teachers when the L1 of the teacher is an L2 for the pupil and vice versa. Also, the learner centeredness aspect is still at stake sine only the teacher and just a few pupils are able to interact. Moreover, some pupils may feel intimidated by their peers who may appear superior to them because the success of learning depends on their availability and willingness to translate.

Sometimes, as a result of transfer or migration, some pupils find themselves in environments with different L1s. For instance, a SHS teacher maybe transferred from Jirapa to Tumu in the Upper West Region. The children in lower primary will be taught in Sisaali instead of the Dagaare they are used to. Do they have to sit at home, learn Sisaali before they are sent to school or go to school and face those same problems that L1 sought to eliminate?

The L1 policy is good and may benefit some countries more. But in this case, what is good for the goose may not be good for the gander. It is like admiring a style which looks good on someone. You may get the same style but may not look as good as that person because of difference in body stature, face contours etc. Since we are a multilingual country ; cannot avoid transfers and migration; and as it may be difficult to get only natives to teach in lower primary; there is the need for us to introduce a national language or reverse to the L2 which offers uniformity and equal opportunity for beginners to learn together and less stress for teachers..

By: Faustina Tantie

