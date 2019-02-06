45-Year-Old Driver In Court For Allegedly Causing Mate’s Death

A 45-year-old driver Francis Okpoti Odumanye who allegedly killed his mate, Kenneth Sowatey Tetteh through reckless driving on the George Walker Bush Highway in 2015, on Monday, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court. Odumanye was arraigned following advice from the Attorney General's Department.

Charged with dangerous driving, Odumanye pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Odumanye to bail in the sum of GHȼ 80,000 with one surety who should be gainfully employed.

The matter was adjourned to February 22.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said on August 28, 2015 at about 11am, Odumanye was driving a KIA Rhino Tipper Truck with registration number GX 3708-14 loaded with sand from Dzorwulu towards Mallam Junction through the NI Highway with Tetteh, his mate.

According to Chief Inspector Haligah, the accused person was occupying the inner lane and on reaching a section of the road at Abofu, he failed to drive with due care and attention to other users and in the process his vehicle veered off the road.

Prosecution said the accused person's vehicle climbed a pavement, grazed the rail guard on the shoulder of the road and finally run into a stationary DAF CF Articulator Truck with registration number GN2657-11 which was loaded with bread flour and parked in the service lane.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the accused person's mate died instantly and he (Odumanye) who sustained injuries was rushed to the Achimota Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Prosecution said Odumanye failed to report the matter to the Police and also to assist in investigations after he was discharged at the hospital until his arrest on August 29, 2015.

The prosecution said the body of Tetteh has since been released to the family for burial after post – mortem.

Chief inspector Haligah said after Police investigations, the case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General Department for advice.

The AG recommended that Odumanye should be charged with dangerous driving.

–

Source: GNA