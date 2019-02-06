Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23 minutes ago | General News

45-Year-Old Driver In Court For Allegedly Causing Mate’s Death

By Modern Ghana
45-Year-Old Driver In Court For Allegedly Causing Mate’s Death

A 45-year-old driver Francis Okpoti Odumanye who allegedly killed his mate, Kenneth Sowatey Tetteh through reckless driving on the George Walker Bush Highway in 2015, on Monday, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court. Odumanye was arraigned following advice from the Attorney General's Department.

Charged with dangerous driving, Odumanye pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted Odumanye to bail in the sum of GHȼ 80,000 with one surety who should be gainfully employed.

The matter was adjourned to February 22.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said on August 28, 2015 at about 11am, Odumanye was driving a KIA Rhino Tipper Truck with registration number GX 3708-14 loaded with sand from Dzorwulu towards Mallam Junction through the NI Highway with Tetteh, his mate.

According to Chief Inspector Haligah, the accused person was occupying the inner lane and on reaching a section of the road at Abofu, he failed to drive with due care and attention to other users and in the process his vehicle veered off the road.

Prosecution said the accused person's vehicle climbed a pavement, grazed the rail guard on the shoulder of the road and finally run into a stationary DAF CF Articulator Truck with registration number GN2657-11 which was loaded with bread flour and parked in the service lane.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the accused person's mate died instantly and he (Odumanye) who sustained injuries was rushed to the Achimota Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Prosecution said Odumanye failed to report the matter to the Police and also to assist in investigations after he was discharged at the hospital until his arrest on August 29, 2015.

The prosecution said the body of Tetteh has since been released to the family for burial after post – mortem.

Chief inspector Haligah said after Police investigations, the case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General Department for advice.

The AG recommended that Odumanye should be charged with dangerous driving.

Source: GNA

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Legislation To Protect Children Against Internet Abuses Coming
If You Can't Father A Child, Just Abstain – Rotary Club
Newmont's Ayitevie Crowned Public Relations Personality of the Year
PNDC Cadre Kofi Totobi Bounces Back To Condemn Violence
TOP STORIES

Minority Stage Walk Out To Protest Swearing-in Of Lydia Alha...

4 hours ago

Bagbin Has The Wherewithal To Silence NPP—NDC Executives

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line