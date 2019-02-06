If You Can't Father A Child, Just Abstain – Rotary Club

The President of the Osu Oxford Street Chapter of Rotary Club, Mr Richard Danquah-Boateng has advised the youth to practice abstinence if they lack what it takes to cater for a child.

He said this in an interview with modernghana when the club visited Royal Seed Orphanage to present some items over the weekend in Kasoa.

Items include foodstuffs, drinks, toiletries and a cheque of GH¢2,000.

According to Mr Danquah-Boateng, the donation which forms part of their social responsibility towards the underprivileged in the community would be extended to other parts of the country.

He added that there are plans to help the orphanage build more facilities to accommodate and cater for the more deprived children in the community.

"This is a one-year project which was made possible through the kind support of Mr. Kwesi Appiah the coach of the senior national team, the black stars and rotary club of Accra-Osu Oxford street held a football gala dubbed, "Goals for Orphans" to raise funds for this charity work ", he disclosed.

Mr. Kwesi Appiah, the Coach of the Senior National Team urged parents to be responsible towards their kids.