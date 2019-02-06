Open Letter From Cures Africa To All Ministers Of Health Across Africa

MOVING AFRICA FROM CONVENTIONAL CANCER TREATMENT TO INTEGRATIVE CANCER CARE FOR IMPROVED QUALITY OF LIFE AND LIFE EXPECTANCY
Cures Africa represents something truly different - a grassroots scientific effort dedicated to finding cures of African Origin for incurable diseases plaguing the world.
As we join other countries across the globe to celebrate the *2019 World Cancer Day today, and in my capacity as Founder/President of Cures Africa*, *I want to, first of all, pay my tribute to your esteemed Ministry and its cancer workforce for working tirelessly to control cancer in your country*.
*Honorable Minister*, as you are aware, *cancer is a leading cause of death globally*. However, *low-income and middle-income countries like ours are harder hit by cancer than high-resourced countries*. Therefore *on an occasion like this*, *it is essential to address Africa's growing cancer burden*.
The *theme* for this year's celebration *I AM and I WILL*, which will run through the next three years of celebration, *is an empowering call-to-action to address the challenges of cancer and cancer patients in our respective countries*.
*Cures Africa is prepared to join your Ministry and its cancer workforce to reduce cancer risk factors*. Together, *we can overcome the barriers to early diagnosis*, *consistent treatment* and *palliative care* in your country. *We can together improve cancer control and reduce premature mortality from cancer* in your country. *Cures Africa is capable and ever ready to provide you technical support in your cancer control efforts*.
Though *great work has been done by your Ministry in diagnosing and treating cancer*,
sincerely, *the best cure for cancer is prevention*, and that is where the big issues remain, *tackling tobacco and alcohol use*, *dealing with the current obesity epidemic*, *performing better at awareness campaigns*, *providing early screening*, among others.
Honorable Minister, *the primary objective* of the *World Cancer Day* is to *rally the international community and in particular*, *your esteemed Ministry to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer*.
In terms of treatment, *conventional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy presents many side effects*, including *malnourishment*, *pain*, *fatigue*, *depression*, *anxiety*, *and other serious health conditions leading to slow recovery*, *poor quality of life*, and *premature death from cancer*.
*There is an emerging trend in cancer treatment* known as *Integrative Cancer Care*, and *I am sure the Honorable Minister knows about this*. *Integrative Cancer Care is a modern approach to cancer treatment which combines conventional treatments with complementary alternative medicine practices to help overcome and compensate for the deficiencies of chemotherapy*, *radiation*, and *surgery*.
*Although Integrative Cancer Care has been proven beyond doubt to improve the quality of life* and *life expectancy of cancer patients*, *most Ministries of Health and conventional medicine practitioners are often reticent to seek the assistance of complementary medicine professionals*, *perhaps due to lack of knowledge about the advantages of complementary alternative medicine in cancer care or due to financial handicaps*.
Honorable Minister, *cancer patients have an equal right to the best possible care that guarantees an improvement in their quality of life* and *life expectancy*. Consequently, *doubling as an advocacy organization for health promotion and chronic disease prevention and control*, *Cures Africa respectfully request that your consider establishing complementary alternative medicine departments in all cancer centers across the country*.
*Conventional medicine cannot win the fight against cancer single-handedly*, *which is why both forms of medicine must come together under one roof to win the war against cancer*.
As always, *all cancer patients in your country look forward to the implementation of this noble health initiative as soon as possible for longer*, *healthier lives*.
The time to implement the Integrative Cancer Care Programme (I.C.C.P) is now.
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a Research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Alternative Medicine –Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the president of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine at Tema, Com 7 Post Office, affiliated to Da Vinci College in Cyprus and the
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Open Letter From Cures Africa To All Ministers Of Health Across Africa
Honourable Minister,
MOVING AFRICA FROM CONVENTIONAL CANCER TREATMENT TO INTEGRATIVE CANCER CARE FOR IMPROVED QUALITY OF LIFE AND LIFE EXPECTANCY
Cures Africa represents something truly different - a grassroots scientific effort dedicated to finding cures of African Origin for incurable diseases plaguing the world.
As we join other countries across the globe to celebrate the *2019 World Cancer Day today, and in my capacity as Founder/President of Cures Africa*, *I want to, first of all, pay my tribute to your esteemed Ministry and its cancer workforce for working tirelessly to control cancer in your country*.
*Honorable Minister*, as you are aware, *cancer is a leading cause of death globally*. However, *low-income and middle-income countries like ours are harder hit by cancer than high-resourced countries*. Therefore *on an occasion like this*, *it is essential to address Africa's growing cancer burden*.
The *theme* for this year's celebration *I AM and I WILL*, which will run through the next three years of celebration, *is an empowering call-to-action to address the challenges of cancer and cancer patients in our respective countries*.
*Cures Africa is prepared to join your Ministry and its cancer workforce to reduce cancer risk factors*. Together, *we can overcome the barriers to early diagnosis*, *consistent treatment* and *palliative care* in your country. *We can together improve cancer control and reduce premature mortality from cancer* in your country. *Cures Africa is capable and ever ready to provide you technical support in your cancer control efforts*.
Though *great work has been done by your Ministry in diagnosing and treating cancer*,
sincerely, *the best cure for cancer is prevention*, and that is where the big issues remain, *tackling tobacco and alcohol use*, *dealing with the current obesity epidemic*, *performing better at awareness campaigns*, *providing early screening*, among others.
Honorable Minister, *the primary objective* of the *World Cancer Day* is to *rally the international community and in particular*, *your esteemed Ministry to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer*.
In terms of treatment, *conventional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy presents many side effects*, including *malnourishment*, *pain*, *fatigue*, *depression*, *anxiety*, *and other serious health conditions leading to slow recovery*, *poor quality of life*, and *premature death from cancer*.
*There is an emerging trend in cancer treatment* known as *Integrative Cancer Care*, and *I am sure the Honorable Minister knows about this*. *Integrative Cancer Care is a modern approach to cancer treatment which combines conventional treatments with complementary alternative medicine practices to help overcome and compensate for the deficiencies of chemotherapy*, *radiation*, and *surgery*.
*Although Integrative Cancer Care has been proven beyond doubt to improve the quality of life* and *life expectancy of cancer patients*, *most Ministries of Health and conventional medicine practitioners are often reticent to seek the assistance of complementary medicine professionals*, *perhaps due to lack of knowledge about the advantages of complementary alternative medicine in cancer care or due to financial handicaps*.
Honorable Minister, *cancer patients have an equal right to the best possible care that guarantees an improvement in their quality of life* and *life expectancy*. Consequently, *doubling as an advocacy organization for health promotion and chronic disease prevention and control*, *Cures Africa respectfully request that your consider establishing complementary alternative medicine departments in all cancer centers across the country*.
*Conventional medicine cannot win the fight against cancer single-handedly*, *which is why both forms of medicine must come together under one roof to win the war against cancer*.
As always, *all cancer patients in your country look forward to the implementation of this noble health initiative as soon as possible for longer*, *healthier lives*.
The time to implement the Integrative Cancer Care Programme (I.C.C.P) is now.
Respectfully,
*Dr. Chris Cole* , MD
( Founder/President - Cures Africa)
Niamey, Niger
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a Research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Alternative Medicine –Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus. He is the president of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine at Tema, Com 7 Post Office, affiliated to Da Vinci College in Cyprus and the
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (377)
2 hours ago
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 27, 2019
Jan 27, 2019
View More