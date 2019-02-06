Gender Ministry Marks International Day Against FGM Today

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection today 6th February 2019 commemorates the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the sector minister Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

The day is celebrated globally as part of UN’s effort to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation since Female Genital Mutilation is one of the ancient cultures which has been practiced in Africa and Asia for decades.

According to the Gender Minster, some parts of the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Brong Ahafo and the Volta regions including the Zongo Communities in certain urban centers of the country are notable places where the practice still goes on.

She also urged the law enforcement agencies not to hesitate in prosecuting anyone caught in the act because the law against FGM, ACT 741 of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana entitled Criminal Code (Amendment) Act 2007, provides for imprisonment and/or fines for both the circumciser and those who request, incite or promote excision by providing money, goods or moral support.

The Gender Minister added that persons who commits such offense is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years.

"We as a community of Ghanaians must demonstrate our commitment to protect our women and girls from human rights abuses to eliminate all forms of violence against them. FGM is a key target under the Sustainable Development Goal 5, so the need to consolidate the gains made and intensify the fight," she emphasised.