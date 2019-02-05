Royal Seed Orphanage Receives Support From Rotary Osu Oxford Street

The Osu Oxford Street Chapter of the Rotary Club of Accra in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Professional Footballers Association of Ghana as well as current and former Black Stars players have donated some essential items to the Royal Seed Orphanage located at Kasoa in the Central region.

The items donated included food, drinks, sports kits, a cheque of GHC2,000 among other items.

The donors also used the day to fraternize and interact with the children and managers of the orphanage.

According to the President of the Osu Oxford Street Rotary Club, Mr. Richard Danquah-Boateng, the gesture was not a nine-day wonder show but also it would be extended to help the orphanage build more facilities to accommodate the children.

"This is a one-year project which was made possible through the kind support of Mr. Kwesi Appiah, the coach of the senior national team, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, current and former Black Stars players who together with the Rotary club of Accra-Osu Oxford Street held a football gala to raise funds for this charity work," he disclosed.

The gala, which was on the theme: "Goals for Orphans" was held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium last year 30th December.

Mr. Richard Danquah-Boateng has advised men and women to practice abstinence if they know very well that they can’t cater for a child.

Mr. Kwasi Appiah, the Coach of the Senior National Team graced the occasion urging all parents to be responsible for taking care of their kids.

“Not taking care of or not ready to have a child will always promote teenage pregnancy or orphanage foundation. But if we take the responsibility and nature our children I think, it will improve the betterment of the children and the nation as a whole”, he stated.