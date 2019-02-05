A State Of General Insecurity

The past year offered to most Ghanaians much of mixed feelings and a sense of insecurity.

At the latter part of the year, as we hope to recover from the woes 2018 sent us through, 2019 appeared blue as said by prophets during their annual pre- New Year prophecies. With the New Year barely a month old, we’re just about experiencing what was predicted.

We look vulnerable in almost all aspects of our lives. Our lives are in danger as we don’t know the next person to be shot, stabbed or kidnapped. Our monies are not safe even in hands of financial institutions how much more in our homes. Even exercising our democratic mandate is not safe in our country.

In a country touted as the beacon of democracy in Africa, here we are attacking the media in a Rambo-styled fashion with by-elections turning into Hollywood set where we engage in a shooting extravaganza as we looked on as spectators.

In Ghana, the mere sight of the uniforms of any of the security agencies gives the citizens a level of relief. However, the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon experienced the opposite as the sight of armed security men deterred them from voting.

In what looked like a trailer to the full movie yet to be released in December 2020, unidentifiable “personnel” of the national security, who were armed to the teeth, claimed they had intelligence about some members of the NDC keeping arms in a house. These “national security men couldn’t get these arms but were rather shooting at citizens.

While we try to find a lasting solution to this menace, the NDC which is seen as the alternative government claim what we saw at Ayawaso is just a snippet of what they have on hand.

Peace, as we always say is not the absence of war, but is a virtue that springs from a state of mind, a disposition for benevolence, confidence and justice.