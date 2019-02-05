UN Lauds The People Of Dagbon And Ghana

Accra, February 05, 2019 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana and the United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS) join in congratulating the people of Dagbon and Ghanaians at large, for the milestone achievement of restoring peace in Dagbon after decades of conflict.

This achievement demonstrated Ghana’s capacity to resolve local level conflicts by government authorities and the acclaimed national peace architecture. It is also a clear indication that through dialogue and nonviolent means, Ghana’s well-regarded democracy in Africa can be further enhanced.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development explicitly recognizes that we cannot eradicate poverty and sustain development without tackling conflict and insecurity.

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, specifically commits UN member States to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.” Understanding this inextricable synergy between sustaining peace and promoting development, UNDP and UNOWAS have followed closely and supported peacebuilding efforts in Ghana, including in Dagbon.

We acknowledge and commend, for their commitment, perseverance, and tireless efforts in building peace and enhancing stability in Ghana:

His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana;

The Committee of Eminent Chiefs - the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I and Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga;

Past Governments and Committees;

All Dagbon key stakeholders and their well-wishers.

Peacebuilding is a long-term undertaking. The restoration of peace in Dagbon removes a formidable obstacle to social cohesion and local stability and offers a unique opportunity to harness the full potentials of the kingdom for the benefit of the people of Dagbon and Ghana.

As such we urge all stakeholders to continue the dialogue and consensus building to consolidate and sustain peace in Dagbon. We remain committed to facilitating continued efforts to further strengthen institutions for peace and conflict resolution and thus ensure the achievement of the SDGs.

To the people of Dagbon, we offer our heartfelt congratulations and commend your dedication and yearnings for peace.

To Ya Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, felicitations. May your reign be peaceful!