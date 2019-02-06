Techiman: Man Hangs Himself

A 30-year old unemployed man, Tofique Osman, has committed suicide by hanging himself in the Techiman Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

His body was tied with a yellow nylon rope and hanged on a wooding plank of a ceiling in a classroom at the Gyarko Primary 'B' School, and his body has since been deposited at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the sad incident happened on Wednesday, January 30, this year around 05:30 hours.

He said the deceased's father Osman Abdulai reported the matter to the Police and investigations are on-going.

In another development, the Techiman Police have mounted a search for two alleged armed robbers who attacked and robbed a businessman of GHC4,000 in the Techiman Municipality.

The alleged robbers who were wearing a military and Community Protection Assistant uniforms attacked and forced the victim, Kwasi Kyeremeh, 29, into a waiting blue VW saloon car and drove towards Oforikrom, a town along the Techiman-Nkoranza road.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview, Chief Inspector Oppong said Kyeremeh had cashed the money at the Techiman branch of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and picked a commercial tricycle to the Techiman Zongo.

He said immediately the victim alighted from the tricycle, the two robbers approached and forced him into the VW. They also stole his Samsung galaxy mobile phone worth GH¢ 800.

Chief Inspector Oppong appealed to the general public to watch out and report people with questionable characters in their neighbourhood to the Police.

Source: GNA