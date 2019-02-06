Volta Region Bags Awards In 2018 Academic Year

Volta Region won major awards in the educational sector including the most outstanding National Best Teacher award in 2018.

The Region swept awards in sports, arts and culture and other academic competitions.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, the Regional Director, Ghana Education Service at a ceremony to present the awards to the Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Minister, said the Region has long been known as a citadel of education and fast regaining that position.

She said the Region could best be described as a 'hub for quality human resource' striving for the socio-economic development of the nation.

Madam Afi Amafuga said though educational standards were falling nationwide, some prudent measures have been taken to address the situation in the region culminating in the awards.

Mr Maxwell Quophy Blagodzi, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, commended all stakeholders in the sector for efforts at transforming education in the region.

He urged the media to focus on the educational sector and help reposition the region as the best and pledged the support of the Coordinating Council.

The Most Outstanding Teacher Award at the recently held Ghana Teacher Prize went to Mr Nicholas Mawunyo Gborse, a History Teacher at Bishop Herman College, Kpando.

Sokode Senior High School came first at the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary Inter-Zonal Debate Competition for the Southern Zone involving senior high schools from five regions.

At the National Science Olympiad, St Kizito Senior High School at Mefe came third while Mawuli School in Ho reached the quarter final stage and won the Best Promising Contestant at the National Shark Competition.

The Region also won nine out of 12 trophies at the 2018 Senior High School edition of the Festival of Arts and Culture and emerged as the overall best.

---GNA