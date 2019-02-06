Bagbin Has The Wherewithal To Silence NPP—NDC Executives

Some branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region have said it is only Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament that has the wherewithal to handle the NPP in 2020.

'Mr Bagbin, is the man w ho has consistently matched his words with his actions and therefore can be trusted to match the NPP boot for boot if he says so.'

Speaking in a news conference in Accra, the executive members said Mr Bagbin throughout his political career had demonstrated that he had what it takes to face the bull by the horns when it becomes necessary.

'In opposition, Mr Bagbin led Parliament to write the name of the Minority in the history books of Ghana and in government everybody saw what his handy works brought to the fore,', Mr Joseph Amekortu, Chairman of the Down City branch of the party announced.

'It took Mr Bagbin, who was the Minority Leader in Parliament at President Kufuor's regime to stand up against the NPP government in most of their unfavourable decisions,' Mr Amekortu said.

He likened Bagbin to Abraham Lincoln, saying just like Lincoln stood up against slavery and fought off secessionist attempts over slavery and still kept America together, Bagbin also stood up against the Kufuor government and managed to keep the NDC together during difficult times in opposition.

'When most of our leaders were running outside the country, when most of them had to live in hiding, only Bagbin stood up.'

He reiterated that Mr Bagbin would be taken seriously, when he declares that the NDC will match the NPP boot for boot in 2020.

On her part, Cynthia Nuvorvor observed that the contrast between Mr Bagbin and others was clearly depicted in the messages that the flagbearer aspirants were sending out.

'While Bagbin is talking about empowering NDC and its members if he becomes President, others are only attacking the Akufo-Addo government.'

---GNA