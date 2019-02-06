Police Urges Young Girls To Be Guarded On Facebook

The Director-General of Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Mr David Eklu has asked girls to be wary of friends they make on Facebook in view of the increasing cases of kidnapping in the country.

He said checks showed that most crimes in the country were being facilitated through social media and cautioned the public, especially girls, against unguarded use of those platforms.

Mr Eklu, who gave the advice in an interaction with the media in Ho, said criminals used social media to lure girls and requested basic information including pictures, which they used for criminal activities.

He said though the Police were on top of the developments, it was important for the public to be vigilant and support efforts at bringing crime down.

Mr Eklu described the media as an 'effective tool for effective policing' and called on practitioners to support the Police for mutual benefit.

'Ours is a special symbiotic relationship. We have common goals and must work together for good of society,' he said.

Mr Eklu urged parents and churches to help in the protection of children online and in communities and that parents must show interest in what their wards did on social media.

Last year, three young ladies in Takoradi were reported kidnapped by an alleged Nigerian kidnap syndicate.

A week ago, residents of Sekondi-Takoradi, the Western Regional capital, and its environs held a vigil for the three missing young ladies.

The locals alleged that at least seven teenagers went missing during the period but the police put the figure at three.

---GNA