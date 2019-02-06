Prof. Kim Urges Youth To Patronise GET Programme To Develop Entrepreneurship Abilities

The Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Handong Global University, Professor George Kim, has urged Ghana to nurture an environment that would generate more entrepreneurs to solve the unemployment problem and create wealth for its citizens.

He, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians to patronise the Global Entrepreneurship Training (GET), which teaches the mechanisms for starting new businesses for accelerating economic growth.

Prof. Kim, who was addressing the eighth GET session, organised jointly with Methodist University College of Ghana (MUCG) explained that the sessions also offered the platform for sharing life changing experiences that helped to transform young people into creative entrepreneurs.

When young people developed entrepreneurial mindsets, he said, their nations benefited a great deal as was evidenced by the situation in most developed countries, which had been able to sustain their frontal positions on the global economic ladder.

So far eight GET sessions have been held in 12 countries on four of the continents since the inception of the Programme. It has produced more than 300 graduates who are making significant contributions to the development of their countries.

In Africa, regional centres for Global Entrepreneurship have been established in Ghana and Kenya, with the MUCG hosting Ghana's facility.

The Coordinator for the Ghana GET Programme, the Reverend Francis Aboagye -Nuamah, said it was important to help young children to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset so that they would grow with the principles and apply them at the ripe time.

'We have a session for our Senior High School where our volunteers explain the programme to them comprehensively and help them to develop the critical mindset for identifying problems,' he explained.

Rev Aboagye-Nuamah said that the Programme would not only focus on solving entrepreneurial problems but also aid people to excel in their fields.

The President of the Students Representative Council, Mr. Charles Iheke, on his part, said the GET initiative at the MUCG was being implemented with UNESCO and Handong Global University, towards solving the myriad of problems related to unemployment.

'This is targeted at people in Africa, because we believe that by 2050, Africa will be home to over four billion people,' he said

He explained that the Junior Entrepreneur Session that was held for the senior high schools would prepare them for university, thus going in with a renewed mind like that of modern day entrepreneurs.

---GNA