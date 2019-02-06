Newmont's Ayitevie Crowned Public Relations Personality of the Year

Ms Adiki Ofeibea Ayitevie, the Vice President, Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Ghana emerges the Public Relations Personality of the Year at the Seventh National PR and Communications Excellence Awards.

Ms Ayitevie expressed gratitude to her team, colleagues and bosses (past and present) at Newmont Ghana for their awesome support of the value PR brings to the business.

She said as a PR professional, the skills and unique abilities they bring has created value for their organisations, which has helped the organisations achieve their business objectives.

He said practitioners own it a value to create and drive ethical value in their organisations, adding that, 'I look forward to working to lift up the value of the PR profession.'

The Communications expert has proven substantial experience in providing strategic communications solutions that drive business performance.

Ms Ayitevie has had working experiences at various industries including the utility and financial sectors, with her specialties including building an engaged workforce using communications strategies, undertaking change management, brand and reputational management, issues and crisis management and building proactive relationships with stakeholders that positively impact the success of business.

Newmont Ghana also emerged the Best Content and Best Organisation of the Year for the Extractive Sector.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, speaking at the event said government was putting measures in place to ensure that the Information Services Department (ISD) was enrolled as a corporate member of the IPR.

He said it would enable the ISD staff to benefit from regular training and skills development opportunities of the IPR to enable them to build their capacity to assist government in the effective management of its communications

The Minister said the Ministry of Information through the ISD, supplies public relations officers to Ministries, Departments and Agencies but over the years the ISD has not had a formal relationship with the IPR, 'we are going to do this as part of efforts to sharpen government communications.

'The Ministry has also commenced an engagement process on the possibility of passing a law to accredit and regulate practitioners to facilitate the practice of the profession'.

Other awardees are Mr Clarence Amoateng, - PR Discovery of the year, Vodafone Ghana-Best-in-House PR team of the year, PR Organisation of the year and Best Promotional Event, Ogilvy- PR Campaign of the year, Best Community Relations Programme of the year and Best in Social Media Communication, the Electricity Company of Ghana-Best in Technology.

The rest are Stanbic Bank-PR Organisation of the year for financial sector, Touchpoint Magna Cartar-Most outstanding PR agency of the year, Compassion International Ghana-Best in non-profit, with the Ghana Institute of Journalism emerging as the PR Educational Institute of the year.

---GNA