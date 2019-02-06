Tema West Municipal Vowed Not To Spend Recklessly

The Tema West Municipal Assembly says it is pursuing the holistic development of a new municipality hence it will not engage in reckless use of scarce resources in the face of pressing needs and challenges.

It therefore asked the public to ignore publications which seek to mudsling the Municipal Chief Executive and the young Assembly by

some online portals alleging that the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Adwoa Amoako 's official residence cost the taxpayer 650 United States dollars per month, and that she does even live in the said apartment.

The publication went on to say that, the MCE had a female chauffeur who was paid 100 United States dollars a day.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency from the Assembly's Public Relations Unit indicated that, as deserving of all MMDCEs, the Tema West Assembly's competent committee in consultation with the Coordinating Director and Assembly Members settled on a four-bedroom one storey apartment for the MCE at 3, 250 Ghana Cedis per month for two years.

Contrary to the outrageous amount in dollars quoted in the publication, all payments were done in Ghana cedis.

The amount per the committee is the least rent of such apartments in the Spintex and Lashibi catchment area, the Assembly stated, adding however that it was searching for a permanent official residence for the MCE and that the rented premises was to serve a temporary pressing need.

The rented premises was at the moment being furnished after which the MCE would move in.

According to the TWMA, when the assembly was ceded from TMA in the second quarter of last year, the MCE was not given an official vehicle to perform her duties so the assembly rented a vehicle for her at a minimal price per month which was not paid in dollars.

The MCE's personal assistant was driving her for the period due to the absence of an official driver from the sector ministry at no cost at all.

The supposed 100 dollars payment to a driver as mentioned in the publication is even alien to the assembly, TWMA said.

The MCE, currently has a male driver since the Regional Coordinating Council allocated an official vehicle to her around November 2018.

The Assembly therefore entreated the general public to disregard such erroneous publications which were only fabricated and calculated to destroy the reputation of the MCE and the toddling Assembly.

---GNA