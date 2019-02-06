MP Wants GETFund To Complete E-Block in Tema West

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Tema West, has appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and Ministry of Education to help complete the abandoned E-block project in his area.

Mr Ahenkorah said his checks indicate that only 40 per cent of the project had been completed and therefore pleaded for its completion by the end of the year.

He stated that Tema West had only one basic senior high school, which is the Tema Senior High and that had been overstretched therefore the urgent need to complete the e-block to absorb the large number of junior high school graduates from the area.

He made the appeal when he organized a transformation programme for teachers of JHS in his constituency sponsored by Coca Cola Bottling Company Limited and Papaye Fast Food Papaye Fast Foods.

The training is aimed at equipping teachers with essential tools to enable them fulfill their original and true role in the life of students in the area.

The MP noted that due to the project abandonment, some of the graduates who could have attended school there were placed at day schools outside the area and therefore had to rent rooms to attend classes.

Touching on the initiative to organize the teachers training, he stated that even though the Ghana Education Service was expected to periodically organize refresher courses for the teachers, he realized that due to some challenges, they could not do it.

Mr Ahenkorah said he therefore approached some companies operating in the Municipality to help organize such programmes for 300 teachers of public JHS as the children spent more time with them than their parents.

He added that he had rolled out a number of projects to benefit students in his constituency and realized that leaving out the teachers would not help in achieving a vision of improving quality and good education in the area.

He mentioned that it was his aim to provide a canteen which would have sinks, benches, tables, kitchen and store room for every basic school in the Municipality as according to him, a visit to some schools revealed children were eating in unhygienic places.

The construction of the dining halls, he indicated were ongoing at Tema Community Five number three, Sakumono village basic, and old Lashibi as the first phase.

Mrs Margaret Frempong-Kore, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, said the need for training and retraining of teachers could not be overemphasized as the mandate of Ghana Education Service's mandate to educate all children of school going age to acquire knowledge and attitude to enable them fit into society, rested on their laps.

Mrs Frempong-Kore urged teachers to acquire knowledge and be in a position to answer questions from their students instead of tagging them as bad children when they did not live up to expectation.

Mr Bethel Yeboah, Public Affairs and Communication Manager of Coca Cola Bottling, said the Company decided to sponsor the programme as part of their corporate social responsibility as it was in line with a series of educational projects and programmed they were organizing.

---GNA