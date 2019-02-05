More Charges Pressed Against Obengfo Doctor

It appears the woes of the Director of advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, of the Obengfo Hospital at Weija, is far from over.

This follows a charge by an Accra circuit court which comprised two counts of practising without a permit and operating a health facility without a certified license from regulatory authorities.

He has been granted bail of GHC100,000 with one surety where the person should be a public servant.

The case is expected to be recalled on Wednesday 20th February 2019.

Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, a week ago was discharged by a circuit court in the case where he was being tried for operating a health facility without a license.

The court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku took the decision on the basis of “want of prosecution.”

In her ruling, the Judge explained that prosecution failed to comply with an order to provide lawyers of Dr. Obengfo some documents needed for the trial of the case after several warnings.

She expressed displeasure with the handling of the case by the prosecution which she said goes against the rights of the accused person.

The judge added that the prosecution could go for the accused persons when they are ready to prosecute the matter.

Dr. Obeng-Andoh was being investigated over the death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, at his medical facility.

According to the mother of the deceased, Nana Akosua Animah, her 37-year-old daughter fell ill and sought medical attention at the Obengfo Hospital but died after her admission.

Background

In January 2017, the Medical and Dental Council closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

That council first revoked Dr. Obeng-Andoh's licence in 2013 for operating illegally.

Dr Obeng-Andoh was in December 2016, also arrested over the same issue after the Dental and Medical Council said it had received several complaints of complications from persons who had patronised the facility.

According to the Council, Dr. Obeng-Andoh's practice was dangerous to the lives of his patients hence the move to stop his operations.

