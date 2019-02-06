15 Varsity Graduates Get Boost From Deloitte’s Training Programme

About 15 young university graduates have benefitted from training in auditing, taxation and communications in a programme organised by a multinational professional services firm, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, otherwise known as Deloitte.

The three-month training exercise was dubbed, 'Young Professionals Training Scholarship' which ended in December 2018.

The company shortlisted graduates from various universities in Ghana, to encourage and provide them with an opportunity to grow as they seek to become corporate leaders.

The training allowed the graduates to experience the practical world and gain experience in the diverse fields in finance.

Mr. Kwabena Antwi Situ, the Associate Director of the Business Process Solution (BPS) of Deloitte Ghana, said the programme was to prepare the trainees for the Corporate World.

“The focus of this programme was to put the graduates in a proper work setting, give them relevant first-hand experience so they become readily employable after the training,” he explained.

He mentioned that a chunk of graduates from various tertiary institutions complete their programmes only to stay at home for a long time.

“We then thought it wise to train these young professionals, develop their soft skills which would make them easily employable,” he stated.

He said that the only thing that can make them competitive among their peers in the job market is the development of their soft skills.

“Young people should look forward to paying attention to the little details, be honest, more objective in their approach and think outside the box,” he advised.

Mrs. Grace Aku Avoke Nyame, the Senior Manager of the Talent and Transformation Department of Deloitte Ghana, in a remark stated that as part of the firm's Corporate Social Responsibility, this programme was organised to instill confidence in young people.

“Deloitte prides itself in making an impact that matters to the society particularly the business industry, by imparting to young people the confidence and skills for them to thrive wherever they may find themselves,” she stressed.

She also advised the participants not to risk everything on one endeavour, and look for jobs in as many places as possible and apply for jobs they are passionate about which will sustain them in their work.

“In terms of CV development, young graduates must ensure that their CVs are tailored towards what they are applying for,” she emphasized.

–citinewsroom