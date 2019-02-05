Revert To Trimester System---IFEST

As Government intends to halt the double track system under the Free Senior High School programme, IFEST argues that the trimester has proven to be more progressive than the double track system.

In a press statement signed by Peter P. Anti, Acting Executive Director of IFEST, government must as well revert to the trimester system where SHS students had three terms instead of the current system.

According to IFEST, research in educational literature seems to favour a trimester system for students in high schools based on the fact that the number of days spent in school is shorter and occur thrice within an academic year with long days in school and short breaks (between 14-90 days) as against the double track system which has long days in school and long breaks (60-90 days).

The statement added that, these long days in school associated with the semester system have implications on the cognitive development of the student at the high school level.

The double track system for Senior High Schools was introduced in September 2018 by the Akufo Addo led administration in fulfillment of a campaign promise he made during the 2016 elections.

Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service in Tamale was reported to have asked some schools to withdraw the system after receiving discouraging reports of infrastructure constraints. This hinted government intentions to end the double track system.