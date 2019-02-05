Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
35 minutes ago | Congo

DR Congo President Hails Victory On First Trip Abroad

By AFP
Tshisekedi, left, shown here with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco, admitted to
Tshisekedi, left, shown here with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco, admitted to

DR Congo's new president, Felix Tshisekedi, on Tuesday defended his disputed election victory as he visited neighbouring Angola on his first trip abroad since being sworn in last month.

"I know that there have been some imperfections, some irregularities in these elections, but overall it went well because this change of leadership was done peacefully," Tshisekedi told reporters.

Tshisekedi was inaugurated in January following the December polls, but runner-up Martin Fayulu has dismissed the result as an "electoral coup" masterminded by long-term outgoing president Joseph Kabila.

Standing by his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco, the Congolese president dismissed any controversy over his victory.

"To this day, I'm still waiting for the evidence of the one who challenges the verdict of the Constitutional Court. I still have not seen anything," Tshisekedi said, referring to Fayulu.

The handover marked the country's first-ever peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Tshisekedi confirmed he was ready to share power with Kabila's supporters who control parliament after winning an overwhelming majority in national assembly.

"There is no agreement yet, but there are discussions... I undertook to send a message of conciliation to Mr. Joseph Kabila and his friends," Tshisekedi said.

Congo
Powered By Modern Ghana
New DR Congo president seeks to reassure security forces
'Golden handshake' for DR Congo's outgoing ministers
Major DR Congo Oil Deal Could Be 'Void' - watchdog
WHO Mourns Health Worker Dead In DR Congo
TOP STORIES

Residents of Ablekuma-Olebu in Danger Over Empty Street Ligh...

2 hours ago

Prof Adei Blames Political Leaders For Vigilantism

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line