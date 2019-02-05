MTN Donates Science Sets To Two Schools In Ashanti Region

Two schools in the Ashanti region have received science kits from MTN to aid the pupils' study of the science subject.

The Ayeduase Roman Catholic Primary school in the Oforikrom Municipality and Akyawkrom MA Junior High School in the Ejisu Municipality are part of 14 schools selected nationwide by MTN and their partners Dext Technology to aid them in their study of science.

Each school received seven boxes of the science sets which in all has 145 pieces that could be of serious help to the pupils.

Headmistress of the Ayeduase RC primary school Madam Anna Omane Mensah who could not hide her excitement noted that 'MTN has saved us at the right time'.

According to her, to enable her pupils really have an understanding of the science subject, they most of the times commute from their school to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to have some equipment to teach them well.

This, she noted comes with its attendant challenges some of which are unplanned expenditure and abuse of instruction periods.

Mdm Anna Omane Mensah was optimistic that with these new kits, their pupils would show more interest in the science subject.

Her colleague Headteacher at the Akyawkrom MA Junior High school Mr. Opoku Ofosuhene noted that the lack of teaching and learning resources for science subjects has made it difficult for the children to have a clear picture of what they are being taught.

"Therefore we are very glad receiving these sets from MTN because it will be very helpful in the teaching and learning," he noted.

Mr. Ofosuhene who expressed gratitude to MTN recounted how the telecoms company has been of help to the school in times past, saying 'they are really helping this country's educational system'.

The Senior General Manager for MTN Northern Business District Mr. Simon Amon presenting the science sets to the schools advised the pupils to be diligent in their studies and make good use of the sets.

Mr. Amoh noted many Ghanaians could not go far in studying science and therefore saw what they were taught as abstract hence had very little or no interest at all.

"I want to again advise you to be serious in learning science since several Ghanaian children would have loved to get the opportunity of receiving similar sets to aid their studies". He noted.

Pupils of both schools were taken through demonstrative practical sessions to show how well the new sets would aid their understanding of the science subject.