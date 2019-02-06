Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | NDC News

Ghanaians Bashes NDC MPs For Tagging Lydia Alhassan "Bloody Widow"

By Modern Ghana
The NDC MPs walked out of the House. Circled area: One of the MPs holding a placard
The NDC MPs walked out of the House. Circled area: One of the MPs holding a placard

Scores of Ghanaians have taken to Twitter and social media to chastise National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentarians for an unsavoury tag on the newest female member to enter the House.

Lydia Alhassan contested and won her late husband, Emmanuel Agyarko’s seat and was sworn into office Tuesday.

However, following some disturbances at La Bawaleshie, one of the over 130 polling centres, the NDC says they would not recognise the new MP.

As she was being sworn into office, the NDC MPs staged a walkout while hurling placards of a very unsavoury and insensitive phrase.

Some persons on social media have called on the NDC MPs to apologise.

View other reactions below

---Myjoyonline

NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Volta NDC Mad At Rawlings Over Violence Claims
"We Shall Not Recognize 'Heartless' Lydia Alhassan As MP-Elect" - Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC
NDC Will Be Defeated Again In 2020 With Mahama As The Flagbearer - Bagbin
NDC Rejects Nana B’s Apology
TOP STORIES

Regions To Get Special Economic Zones —GFZA

1 hour ago

Its Not Right For Africa To Be Poor– Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line