Ghanaians Bashes NDC MPs For Tagging Lydia Alhassan "Bloody Widow"

The NDC MPs walked out of the House. Circled area: One of the MPs holding a placard

Scores of Ghanaians have taken to Twitter and social media to chastise National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentarians for an unsavoury tag on the newest female member to enter the House.

Lydia Alhassan contested and won her late husband, Emmanuel Agyarko’s seat and was sworn into office Tuesday.

However, following some disturbances at La Bawaleshie, one of the over 130 polling centres, the NDC says they would not recognise the new MP.

As she was being sworn into office, the NDC MPs staged a walkout while hurling placards of a very unsavoury and insensitive phrase.

Some persons on social media have called on the NDC MPs to apologise.

