Church Of Pentecost Vows To Take Environmental Sanitation To A New Level

The Tema Area Head of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Matthew Larbi-Wettey has underscored the readiness of the COP to provide environmental sanitation care education, clean up exercises and take community-based environmental care initiatives such as tree planting across the nation.

He said this during the COP’s Environmental Care Campaign launching ceremony at the Tema Area Assembly as the church’s corporate social responsibility to the nation an especially to help the President H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to achieve his vision of making Accra the cleanest city in the whole of Africa.

Apostle Larbi-Wettey urged all district pastors and leaders to take the exercise seriously and ensure that their congregations abide and encourage best environmental care practices.

Speaking at the forum, the General Manager of the Meridian Waste Limited, a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Seth Appiah Ocran decried the habit of Ghanaians littering the environment indiscriminately with the apparent mentality that that is the work of Zoomlion saying that was unfortunate as Zoomlion doesn’t cover everywhere in the community besides waste is best collected when it is appropriately disposed.

Mr. Ocran, therefore, called on the Ghanaian population to take advantage of Zoomlion’s new innovation of One Million Bin Project to be distributed nationwide so that waste could be appropriately disposed of for collection, management and to the final disposal.

Senior Communications Officer at the Head Office, Mr, Francis Atayure Abirigo commended the Church of Pentecost for the initiative of environmental care campaign across the nation and appealed to other religious bodies such as the Islamic Community of Ghana, the Roman Catholic, Methodist, Assemblies of God churches among others with bigger congregations to emulate what the COP was initiating.

He gave the assurance that, Zoomlion will continue to collaborate and support the church and any other group or individuals who is interested in waste management and environmental sanitation issues.

Zoomlion donated some waste bins to the church to support their clean up exercises and day-to-day waste collection and promised to provide other logistics such as waste trucks, wheelbarrows, rakes, shovels, picking rods etc.