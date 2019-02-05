Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | Regional News

John Jinapor Donates Desks To Communities In Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency

By Zion Abdul Rauf || Nkiligi FM Bole
John Jinapor Donates Desks To Communities In Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor has donated about one hundred dual desks to be distributed to some selected schools in the Central Gonja District.

The beneficiary schools include; Kpalangase, Yala and Seidu-pe all in the Tuluwe Traditional Area.

According to Hon MP, the donation is in response to a concern raised by the chiefs and people of the Tuluwe Traditional Area when he embarked on his routine community engagement with his constituents.

In the course of his tour, school management and some stakeholders laid bare the challenges their schools are facing and called on the MP to step in to support them.

Mr. Jinapor hinted that apart from the provision of school furniture, he is also working around to ensure the construction of a School Pavillion at Seidu-pe in the Tuluwe Traditional Area to help improve education in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency.

Mr Jinapor over the past 2 years has supported 174 students through his MP's common fund as well as securing a scholarship for two students pursuing Science programs at the university.

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Let's Unite In The Fight Against Cancer Diseases--Dr. Wiafe Addai
GCB Best In CSR Activities In 2018
Work Hard To Help The President Fulfill His Vision--MMDCEs Told
Tamale Movie Industry Hopeful After Installation of New Yaa-Naa
TOP STORIES

Prof Adei Blames Political Leaders For Vigilantism

4 hours ago

Lydia Alhassan Sworn In As MP; Minority Walks Out

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line