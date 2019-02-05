John Jinapor Donates Desks To Communities In Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor has donated about one hundred dual desks to be distributed to some selected schools in the Central Gonja District.

The beneficiary schools include; Kpalangase, Yala and Seidu-pe all in the Tuluwe Traditional Area.

According to Hon MP, the donation is in response to a concern raised by the chiefs and people of the Tuluwe Traditional Area when he embarked on his routine community engagement with his constituents.

In the course of his tour, school management and some stakeholders laid bare the challenges their schools are facing and called on the MP to step in to support them.

Mr. Jinapor hinted that apart from the provision of school furniture, he is also working around to ensure the construction of a School Pavillion at Seidu-pe in the Tuluwe Traditional Area to help improve education in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency.

Mr Jinapor over the past 2 years has supported 174 students through his MP's common fund as well as securing a scholarship for two students pursuing Science programs at the university.