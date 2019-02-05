The Fate Of Our Pupils In The Near Future

Variety, they say, is the spice of life. So, is change necessary for growth and development. It is really good to ban corporal punishment. Better still, it is good to ban caning. We will adhere to it. However, if I may ask, what is the motivation behind this? Are we indirectly saying parents should not discipline their children? Gone were the days when a neighbour could discipline a child when he or she is found in a misdeed. Thanks to human rights activists and associates. I want to believe that so far as education is concerned, parents cannot do without teachers and vice versa.

I strongly believe in mentorship. Up till now, I still believe that no independent country is also self-reliant. Therefore, I want to believe that whatsoever is the external force behind such a policy has a completely different approach to education as to what pertains here.

In order not to contradict myself, I still want to reiterate that variety, indeed, is the spice of life. And, I welcome the new policy of no caning. Oh! I have forgotten that it is not a new policy. I remember that some years ago, I signed a document from the District Education Office banning us from caning the pupils. But if I may ask, do we have what it takes to educate our future generations as far as this policy is concerned? Is it because a beggar has no choice, we must accept everything hook, line and sinker?

I cannot recollect any serious private institution where caning is adored neither have I seen a public basic school with all the logistics like in most private schools, parents contributing their quota magnificently and yet caning is highly upheld. Why not we consider why private schools are performing better than the public schools and put the appropriate measures in place? Oh! I have forgotten that “Country break, eno break, we all dey inside” is the slogan in the hearts of many in the public institutions. The Individual institutions cannot tolerate such a behaviour and will definitely make sure parents play their role in shaping the pupil.

As the adage goes, it is not the silence of our foes that hurts us but the silence of a friend in times of crisis. Where are the pillars of this country? Where are the educationists? Where are the academicians who have benefited from their “wicked” and “inhuman” teachers which has molded them into who they are today? I guess they are not here because they are seriously researching into the consequences of what shall befall Mother Ghana in the near future. I pray they come out with their findings early before the worst happens. If “any grade” is going to school, then why not we introduce entrepreneurship even at the basic schools so that as they go along, they will appreciate the fact that they will be better off with business than flooding the system with half-baked high school skills simply because of poor foundation?

Now, what is the way forward? I come to class, teach, give exercise, close and get back to my mud house. If I am not careful in even advising the pupils, parents can even pounce on me as though I am a weaver bird desecrating their shrine and worsen my plight in my quest to shape their own children.

Teaching is a noble profession. And, no matter how the wind blows, the “Call to teach” and “Live to teach” will always find joy in their calling. We are like water. Like the universal solvent, we are the basic instructors of life. Jesus Christ himself was a teacher, and where He needed to overturn the tables of the moneychangers and the stools of the pigeon sellers from the temple, He did not spare them. Those advocating for the National Cathedral, are they aware that the God they seek so much to worship in the cathedral has said in His word that if we spare the rod, we spoil the child? Anyway, I am only asking.

I am proud to be a teacher and no matter the storm, we will always teach with passion and give off our best. Mother Nature will cater for the rest. It is quite sad that in a beautiful country like Ghana with numerous resources, there is the need for a head teacher to beg for chalk, not her ex-gratia or allowance, but chalk to teach future generations of our noble country.

I look forward that per the enforcement of this policy, our employers will provide the necessary teaching and learning materials (please, do not tell me there is capitation grant), provide accommodation for teachers and charge parents to play their roles effectively. If these are in place, then, our Government officials are to be charged to enroll their children in the public schools. I believe Mother Ghana will be proud of herself and truly be the hope and star of Africa but not only when it comes to football.

To draw down the curtain, change, they say, is the only constant thing in this world. I believe if and only if we want to, we can make it happen. As a matter of fact, change is necessary for growth and development.

