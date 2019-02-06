GAF Announces 2019/2020 Enlistment

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2019/2020 enlistment process for Regular Career and Short Service Commission Officers into the Forces.

It said the enlistment process had been advertised in the Saturday, February 2, 2019's edition of the Daily Graphic and Monday, February 4, 2019's edition of the Ghanaian Times.

This was announced in a statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, the Director of Public Relations of the GAF, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said the scratch cards for the online application were on sale across the country at designated Ghana Post offices listed in the advert at GHc50.00.

The statement said the portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons can log on to www.gafrecruitment.com to apply and the closing date for the online submission is Saturday, February 16, 2019.

It reminded the public that GAF does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment, and, therefore, advised the citizenry to desist from paying monies to any person who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants.

The statement said individuals who present themselves as intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate should be reported to the nearest Military installation or Police station.

It urged interested persons to refer to the national dailies and the GAF website stated for more information regarding the enlistment process.

---GNA