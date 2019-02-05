Let's Unite In The Fight Against Cancer Diseases--Dr. Wiafe Addai

The President and founder of Breast Care International (BCI) and the Chief Executive Officer of Peace and Love Hospital (PLHs), Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai has called on all stakeholders to come together with a common purpose in the fight against cancer diseases.

She said cancer poses a major threat to public health worldwide and incidence rates have increased in most countries since 1990 and the trend is a particular threat to developing nations with a health system that are ill-equipped to deal with complex and expensive cancer treatments.

Dr. Wiafe Addai, who is the President of Africa Organization for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), said this in Kumasi on Monday, February 4, 2019, during the marking of World Cancer Day.

Taking place under the theme of ‘I Am and I will ‘, the celebration was organized by Breast Care International (BCI) with the support of Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and UICC , with the aim to inspire action from individuals ,the health community ,and government to improve public awareness and access to early detection ,screening and diagnosis .

The programme was attended by the President of UICC, Dina Mired, the First Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo Addo, the wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia, the Health Minister, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Gender Minister, Hon. Cynthia Morrison.

Others include Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, the clergy, religious leaders and students.

“Fighting cancer is not the responsibility of an individual or a group of persons. We should all come on board to increase its awareness and management to reduce the impact of cancer diseases. The disease is preventable, curable and treatable. A lot of people have survived the disease so all that we are saying is ‘early detection saves lives’, she pleaded.

UICC President and mother of a cancer survivor HRH Princess Dina Mired said, ’’Cancer thrives on late presentation of the disease. The delay allows it to spread and cause damage totally unchallenged.That is why, on this World Cancer Day, I urge you all to educate yourselves with the signs and symptoms of cancer and to not be afraid to seek help immediately.

Equally, I urge the government to priorities and systemize early detection and screening programmes to allow for better access and to give all a fighting chance to beat cancer.’’