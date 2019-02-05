Case Challenging The Removal Of Former EC Boss Dismissed

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case challenging the removal of Charlotte Osei as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. The seven-member panel presided over by Justice Julius Ansah ruled that the case by veteran journalist Kweku Baako raises no issues for constitutional interpretation or enforcement.

Mr. Baako had argued that the grounds stated for the removal of Charlotte Osei, which bothered mainly on procurement breeches, had nothing to do with her core functions as Chairperson of the EC.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper sought a declaration that “upon a true and proper construction of Article 146 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, a petition for the removal of the chairperson of the EC, pursuant to the provisions of Article 146, was only valid if such a petition alleged stated misbehaviour or incompetence relating to the performance of the core constitutional functions of the chairperson of the EC.”

“However, the court determined that the ground for stated misbehaviour is not limited to the duties of the EC Chairperson but her public behaviour,” Joy News Kwesi Parker Wilson reported.

Speaking to Joy News after the proceedings Kweku Baako said although he disagreed with the opinion of the apex court, he accepts the verdict.

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, expressed his satisfaction with the ruling, saying that procurement was an integral part of the duties of an office holder such as the EC boss.

Charlotte Osei, two others removed

Charlotte Osei and her then two deputies Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa were impeached as Electoral Commissioners on June 28, 2018.

The letter from Presidency stated that the trio were removed for “misbehaviour and incompetence.”

The removal was on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo to investigate alleged acts of corruption, misconduct, and misbehaviour by the three commissioners.

Their removal sent shock waves throughout the country, with the Minority NDC crying foul.

The NDC had planned to hit the streets but the unfortunate passing of former Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur the next morning foiled their plans.

Charlotte Osei has since been replaced by former Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) boss, Jean Mensa.

Source: Myjoyonline