FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
2 hours ago | General News

Power Outages Caused by Falling Trees – Energy Minister

By Modern Ghana
The Energy Minister has explained that some communities are experiencing power outages due to some technical issues caused by trees falling on high tension cables.

John Peter Amewu said power cuts popularly known as ‘dumsor’ is now a thing of the past explaining that what some parts of the country is currently experiencing is only due to intermittent shortages.

Taking his turn at the Meet The Press series in Accra, Tuesday, he said sometimes there are delays with delivery of light crude oil to the power plants.

According to him, such things are normally brought by heavy cargos and sometimes they delay making the country experience some shortfalls in supply.

Towards the end of 2018, social media was inundated with complaints by people who said they were experiencing series of constant power outages across the country.

According to some of the outraged complaints, government was simply being hypocritical after criticising the previous regime and promising to put a stop to the plague.

But the Energy Minister said dumsor is a thing of the past and government won’t pay lip service to such a crucial matter.

“We have actually addressed the dumsor which we have been witnessing in the last three to five weeks without power in some places.

“What is happening now is not a management problem, what you see from time to time, which we are largely addressing has to do with technical issues, upgrade of high-tension cables,” he said.

Mr Amewu said when this happens the technical guys sometimes have no option but to shut the light down for maintenance work to be carried out.

The former Lands Minister said because of the “large improvement in the power supply and because for this short person we have become used to a constant power supply, even a five minutes power off you have every right to complain.”

---Myjoyonline

